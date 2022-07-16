Onooks Price Hits $0.22 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Onooks has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $61,235.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052772 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Onooks
