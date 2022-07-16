OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen Stock Performance

OPGN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.39. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

