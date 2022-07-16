OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
OppFi Stock Performance
OPFI stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. OppFi has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.