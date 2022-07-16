OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

OppFi Stock Performance

OPFI stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. OppFi has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

In related news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $40,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OppFi news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $40,089.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,089.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,475.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 157,712 shares of company stock worth $495,254 over the last 90 days. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

