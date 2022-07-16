Opsens (CVE:OPS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Insider Activity

About Opsens

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$89,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,741. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,438.

(Get Rating)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also

