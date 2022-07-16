Opsens (CVE:OPS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39.
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
