Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

