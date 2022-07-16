Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.22.
Optimi Health Company Profile
