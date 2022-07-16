OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $99.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 56,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

