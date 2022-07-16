ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORIC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 118,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 76,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $214,523.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,478.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after buying an additional 259,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

