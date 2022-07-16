Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORKLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

Orkla ASA stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

