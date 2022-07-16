Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.71.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

