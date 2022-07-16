Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

