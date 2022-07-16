Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,700 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the June 15th total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.1 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $35.84 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $36.17.
About Otsuka
