Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,700 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the June 15th total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.1 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $35.84 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

