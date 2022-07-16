Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

OXAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,296. Oxbridge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

