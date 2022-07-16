Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $315.01

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.01 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 321 ($3.82). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 316.02 ($3.76), with a volume of 30,336 shares changing hands.

Pacific Assets Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £386.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,035.48.

Pacific Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

