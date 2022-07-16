Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 10.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 103,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,272,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

