Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $274,422.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars.

