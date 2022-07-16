Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $274,422.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
