Parachute Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,855.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $328,763.09 and $56,855.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

