Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) versus Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Head to Head Survey

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and Formula One Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.64 $4.54 billion 6.11 4.59 Formula One Group $2.14 billion 5.96 $398.00 million ($0.77) -71.57

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paramount Global and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 14.26% 7.90% 3.05% Formula One Group -7.73% -0.96% -0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paramount Global and Formula One Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Formula One Group has a consensus target price of $62.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Formula One Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Formula One Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global operates as a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

