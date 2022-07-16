Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 212.2% from the June 15th total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,389.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,317.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $60,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,239 shares of company stock worth $591,647 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

