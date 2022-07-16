PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Hits $35.07 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $35.07 million and $3.49 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00468739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.02009411 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004965 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

