Pascal (PASC) Price Up 234.7% Over Last Week

Pascal (PASC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $757,231.87 and $85.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pascal has traded up 234.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,707.20 or 0.99953908 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.
Pascal Profile
Pascal is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,524,425 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pascal
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars.
