Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PATK. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 122,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

