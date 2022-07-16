Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 715,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.