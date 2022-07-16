Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,120 ($13.32).

Several analysts have recently commented on PNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.49) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.46) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($13.80) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.32) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.27) to GBX 1,070 ($12.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

PNN opened at GBX 973 ($11.57) on Friday. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 932.81 ($11.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($15.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19,460.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 26.83 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 683.20%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

