Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.60

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6003 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGRY. HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.27) to GBX 1,070 ($12.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.13) to GBX 990 ($11.77) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.32) to GBX 1,100 ($13.08) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,053.33.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Stories

