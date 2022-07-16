Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Up 81.3% in June

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Permanent TSB Group Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.11.
About Permanent TSB Group
