Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Short Interest Update

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $6.95.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

In other news, CFO Jessica Marie Largent purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jessica Marie Largent acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $74,140 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,725,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.