Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.84

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.84 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 86.26 ($1.03). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.07), with a volume of 313,035 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.67 million and a P/E ratio of 270.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.11.

In other news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor acquired 13,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($17,316.84).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

