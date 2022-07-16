Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 246,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,847. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

