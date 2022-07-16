PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Up 115.4% in June

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHXHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

