PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NYSE PNI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. 19,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

