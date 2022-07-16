Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

