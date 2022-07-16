Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the June 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 67,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,964. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $89,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

