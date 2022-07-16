Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the June 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 67,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,964. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
