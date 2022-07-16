Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $182.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

