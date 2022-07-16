Piper Sandler Cuts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $56.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.