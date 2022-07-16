Piper Sandler Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $130.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.04.

Okta Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 86.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 450.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

