Piper Sandler Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $249.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $371.00 to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.88.

Atlassian stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average is $254.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

