Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Planet 13 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 296,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Planet 13 has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Planet 13 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.