Plasma Finance Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $699,321.83 and $585.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 12% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.
About Plasma Finance
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance.
