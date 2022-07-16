PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

PMV Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Consumer Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVC. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 106,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

