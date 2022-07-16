Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (PCGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Price Performance

PCGH opened at GBX 320 ($3.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £388.06 million and a P/E ratio of 551.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.13. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 262 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.71 ($3.90).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

