Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (PCGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Price Performance
PCGH opened at GBX 320 ($3.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £388.06 million and a P/E ratio of 551.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.13. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 262 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.71 ($3.90).
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.