Polkamarkets Reaches Market Cap of $4.89 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $137,187.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,545 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

