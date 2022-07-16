Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 12,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,420. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Stories

