Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 12,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,420. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

