Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Down 12.5%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Positron Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

