PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $613,776.75

PotCoin (POT) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $613,776.75 and approximately $786.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,732.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.22 or 0.05890404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00248255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00666307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00071846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00506299 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,172 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

