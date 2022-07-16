Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Power Assets Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Power Assets stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.