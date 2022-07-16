Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG owned 1.27% of Powerbridge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Performance

Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 2,990,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

