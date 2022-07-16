Primalbase Token Hits Market Capitalization of $944,529.83 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be purchased for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the dollar. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq.

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

