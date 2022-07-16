Primecoin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,448,283 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

