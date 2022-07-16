Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

