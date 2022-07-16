Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,350 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,350 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $208.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

